Mehbooba Mufti demands sacking of J&K DGP R R Swain over rising terror attacks

Srinagar: A day after Jammu and Kashmir police chief R R Swain accused political parties in the Union Territory of fostering terror leaders for electoral gains, PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti demanded his sacking over rising terrorist attacks.

“The Home Minister and the Defence Minister should take note of the terror attacks and casualties in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure accountability. The highest number of casualties have been reported since the deployment of the current DGP," Mehbooba asserted.

Criticising the DGP's remarks, she questioned the effectiveness of his and the central government's actions over the past six years. “Our jawans are being killed daily on the border. They (New Delhi) prefer to blame mainstream parties,” she said.

Mehbooba accused the DGP of political maneuvering rather than fulfilling his duties. “The current DGP is busy with political tasks, aiming to dismantle the PDP and harass people and journalists. We need a DGP, not a fixer. Previous DGPs from other states performed well without such communal bias,” she alleged.