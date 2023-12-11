Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah claim they have been put under house arrest, L-G refutes

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday refuted claims of former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti that they had been placed under house arrest ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on revocation of Article 370.

“Some people are trying to spread rumours about house arrest and arrests of people. I am stating this with full responsibility that nobody has been placed under house arrest nor has anyone been arrested due to political reasons in J&K,” he said during a presser in Jammu.