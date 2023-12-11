Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah claim they have been put under house arrest, L-G refutes

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday refuted claims of former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti that they had been placed under house arrest ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on revocation of Article 370.
“Some people are trying to spread rumours about house arrest and arrests of people. I am stating this with full responsibility that nobody has been placed under house arrest nor has anyone been arrested due to political reasons in J&K,” he said during a presser in Jammu.
However, Omar and Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti countered LG’s statement with pictures of locked gates at their residences.
Sharing pictures of chained gates at his residence, Omar Abdullah in an X post said: “Dear Mr L-G these chains that have been put on my gate have not been put by me so why are you denying what your police force has done. It’s also possible you don’t even know what your police is doing? Which one is it? Are you being dishonest or is your police acting independent of you?”
In a similar post Iltija said: “Count the number of locks. Why don’t you allow the media to come & see for themselves if we are under house arrest or not? Srinagar Police or Pinocchio? (sic)”
Earlier, the National Conference party also tweeted claiming Omar Abdullah has been placed under house arrest. “Early this morning, JKNC VP @OmarAbdullah was locked up inside his house. What a shame!”