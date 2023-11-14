Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah question bail to army officer convicted of killing 3 civilians in Shopian

National Conference leader Abdullah said on Tuesday, 'We are reminded repeatedly by the Centre that our blood is cheap, that there is no value of our blood. When our people get killed, no body is bothered.' 'I was surprised to see yesterday's news that the Army officer who killed three men from Rajouri in a fake encounter in Shopian, he was sentenced to life imprisonment by army court martial. Yesterday, he was released and set free. How unfortunate!' Abdullah told party convention in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district.