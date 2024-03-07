Mehbooba, Omar targets PM Modi's rally in Srinagar: 'Pulling out all stops to ensure crowd, people forced to attend'

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah made a similar claim accusing the J&K of “pulling out all stops” to ensure a crowd for Modi's rally in Srinagar and said the BJP would not be able to do so on its own.

“Employees, men & women both, in their 1000s are being asked to assemble between 4:30 AM & 5: 30 AM in the freezing temperatures to be bused to the venue. This participation isn’t optional, it’s compulsory. Employees who don’t show up are been threatened with disciplinary action by their Dept heads. Private schools like DPS Etc have had their buses commandeered to transport all these employees to the venue (sic),” he wrote on 'X'.

“I have lists running in to the 1000s with department details, addresses & mobile numbers plus transport details. I’ve redacted a portion of one page out of 140 pages. This is the naya J&K but like I said godi media won’t report this. They prefer 'three families', 'new era of development' yada yada,” he concluded.