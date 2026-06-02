Mehbooba urges NC, BJP, Congress to unite and persuade Modi-Shah to discuss J&K's 'despair, uncertainty and disillusionment'

<p>Srinagar: Nearly seven years after the abrogation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/article-370">Article 370</a> redrew <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir’s</a> political landscape, PDP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mehbooba-mufti">Mehbooba Mufti</a> has proposed an unlikely political consensus, reaching out to the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-conference">National Conference</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> and urging them to jointly engage <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a> on what she described as the region’s deepening “despair, uncertainty and disillusionment”.</p>.<p>In separate letters addressed to Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a>, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma of the BJP and J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra, Mehbooba called for a united political initiative to persuade <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a> and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to begin a sustained dialogue process with the people of the Union Territory (UT).</p>.<p>The letters, sent on June 1, invoke the recent engagement of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance with the Centre as a model for resolving long-pending political issues through dialogue.</p>.<p>“The recent breakthroughs achieved by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance in their engagement with the Government of India offer an important lesson: sincere dialogue can lead to meaningful outcomes,” Mehbooba wrote.</p>.<p>Arguing that J&K stands at a “critical juncture” in its history, the former chief minister said political parties must rise above ideological and partisan considerations to address what she termed a growing sense of alienation among the people.</p>.<p>“The time has come for all of us to make a united appeal to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Hon’ble Home Minister, urging them to initiate a meaningful and sustained engagement with the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” she wrote.</p>.<p>The outreach is notable not only because it seeks to bring traditional rivals onto a common platform but also because it includes the BJP, which has remained politically isolated from most Kashmir-based parties since the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir | Mehbooba Mufti backs RSS leader’s call for Indo-Pak dialogue.<p>While the letters to Sharma and Karra are broadly similar, the communication to Omar Abdullah is more direct and politically significant. Mehbooba urged the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting and lead the process of forging a consensus before approaching the Centre.</p>.<p>“I therefore urge you as head of government to initiate the much-needed process of bringing all parties together through an official meeting. This will set the ball rolling for us to formally reach out to the Central Government,” she wrote.</p>.<p>The PDP chief also appeared to acknowledge the limited gains made by regional political parties through years of confrontation and mutual recrimination. </p>.<p>“We have to keep our disagreements and contrarian views on the back-burner to unite for the common good and collective welfare,” she said, adding that the exercise should not become “a matter of appropriating political credit or point-scoring”.</p>.<p>Political observers see the move as Mehbooba’s attempt to revive a broader political conversation on J&K by shifting the focus from electoral competition to collective engagement with New Delhi. </p>.<p>There was no immediate response from the National Conference, BJP or Congress to Mehbooba’s proposal.</p>