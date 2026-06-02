Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Mehbooba urges NC, BJP, Congress to unite and persuade Modi-Shah to discuss J&K's 'despair, uncertainty and disillusionment'

The PDP chief also appeared to acknowledge the limited gains made by regional political parties through years of confrontation and mutual recrimination.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 06:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 06:23 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressJammu and KashmirNarendra ModiMehbooba MuftiOmar AbdullahArticle 370PDPNCModi-Shah

Follow us on :

Follow Us