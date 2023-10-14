Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Mentally challenged teenager repatriated to Pakistan in J&K’s Poonch

The teenager was handed over to the Pakistani Army by the Indian troops at the Chakan Da Bagh border crossing around noon.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 10:27 IST

Follow Us

Jammu: A mentally challenged teenager was handed over to Pakistani authorities along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official said.

Irshad Ahmad (17) was intercepted and arrested by the Army while crossing the border on Friday, the official added.

The teenager was handed over to the Pakistani Army by the Indian troops at the Chakan Da Bagh border crossing around noon, the official further said.

He said civil officials from Poonch and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were also present at the border crossing point while Ahmad was being repatriated across the border, he said.

Ahmad, a resident of PoK, was captured by the Indian Army early Friday when he was trying to cross the border into the Indian side in Poonch district's Kerni sector.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 October 2023, 10:27 IST)
PakistanJammu and KashmirPoonch

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT