Migratory birds grace Kashmir’s wetlands keeping with centuries-old tradition

This annual migration, deeply rooted in centuries-old patterns, marks a significant event in the ecological calendar, showcasing the enduring appeal of Kashmir as a winter haven. The migratory birds, undisturbed by the winter chill, finds refuge in the abundant food resources the wetlands offer.

Last year an estimated 1.2 million migratory birds undertook the arduous journey from Eastern Europe and Central Asia to the wetlands of Kashmir. This migration, originating from diverse locations such as Siberia, China, the Philippines, Eastern Europe, and Japan, commences late October as these winged visitors seek respite from the harsh winter conditions in their native habitats.

An official of the Wildlife Department said the migratory period extends until March, when the birds return to their distant homelands, completing a cycle that has played out for centuries. “The recent influx of migratory birds, numbering in lakhs, has infused the wetland reserves of Kashmir with vibrant hues and melodious sounds,” he said.

The Wildlife Department has intensified its efforts to curb illegal activities and protect the avian guests. “We have heightened our vigilance and are conducting regular checks in and around these wetlands to prevent the illegal hunting of migratory birds. Also, we have established highly active squads to actively curb this illicit practice of killing migratory birds,” the official added.