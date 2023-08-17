Home
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Minibus turns turtle in J&K's Udhampur; 13 injured

The minibus was carrying pilgrims of Machail Mata yatra to Jammu from Paddar belt of Kishtwar district.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 04:12 IST

Thirteen pilgrims, including 10 women, suffered injuries when their minibus turned turtle on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place at Batal Ballian area of the district Wednesday night.

The minibus was carrying pilgrims of Machail Mata yatra to Jammu from Paddar belt of Kishtwar district, they said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital in Udhampur, they said.

Two of them have been shifted to GMC hospital in Jammu, they added.

(Published 17 August 2023, 04:12 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirAccident

