Minimum temperatures settle below freezing point in most of Kashmir

Srinagar: Snowfall in the higher reaches and cloudy skies in the plains pushed the minimum temperatures above the freezing point in most parts of Kashmir on Sunday, officials said here.

They said snowfall was reported in Gulmarg, Tangmarg, Gurez, Sonamarg and many areas of Kupwara district.

According to the officials, the skies in the plains of Kashmir, including in Srinagar city, are overcast, indicating the possibility of significant rainfall or snow that has eluded the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir so far this winter.

The overcast conditions have significantly increased the night temperatures, with Srinagar city recording a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius, a rise of more than five degrees over the previous night.