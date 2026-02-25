Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Mining probe reaches J&K’ deputy CM’s doorsteps as ACB conducts searches

Vijay Choudhary, who serves as an Inspector in the police, was transferred to the UT of Ladakh in September in 2025.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirACB

Follow us on :

Follow Us