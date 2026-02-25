<p>Srinagar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> police on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of Vijay Choudhary, brother of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, in connection with an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the Union Territory’s (UT’s) mining sector.</p><p>Vijay Choudhary, who serves as an Inspector in the police, was transferred to the UT of Ladakh in September in 2025.</p> .A new regional equation in J&K: Is power tilting towards Jammu?.<p>The raid was conducted early in the morning at his residence in Jammu. “Searches at the residence of Vijay Choudhary were conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets case,” officials said.</p><p>Reacting to the development, Surinder Choudhary described the action as “politically motivated” and driven by “revenge”, asserting that his family had nothing to conceal.</p><p>“This fight has begun, and we will fight it legally. We have faith in India’s judiciary and in many good officers in Jammu and Kashmir who will ensure justice. If Vijay Singh is wrong, then he should be punished,” he told reporters.</p> .<p>The searches assume political significance as Choudhary currently holds the mining portfolio, a department that has faced repeated allegations of illegal extraction of sand, gravel and boulders across several districts.</p><p>While the ACB has not publicly detailed the precise allegations against Vijay Choudhary, sources said the action forms part of a broader investigation into a suspected illegal mining network operating in parts of the UT.</p><p>Since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into a UT, mining has emerged as a contentious issue. The administration introduced a new mining policy in 2020–21 and shifted to an e-auction regime for mineral blocks, projecting it as a reform to increase transparency and boost revenues. Officials have claimed a significant rise in earnings from minor minerals following these changes.</p> .<p>However, the new regime also sparked protests by local contractors and transporters, particularly in Kashmir, who alleged that outside firms were securing leases through the e-auction process, sidelining local stakeholders.</p><p>Environmental concerns over excessive riverbed mining and allegations of collusion between contractors and officials have also surfaced repeatedly. In recent years, the ACB has registered several cases against officials and private players over alleged irregular allotments and unauthorised extraction.</p> .<p>The political undercurrent around the raid is sharpened by the UT’s governance structure. In J&K, the police function under the administrative control of the Lieutenant Governor — currently Manoj Sinha — and not the elected government, as law and order is vested with the LG under the UT framework.</p><p>Defending his brother’s service record, Surinder Choudhary said Vijay had served in militancy-affected areas such as Gursai, Thanamandi, Doda and Supwal, building a reputation for taking on terrorists and criminal networks. “His entire career reflects a consistent fight against militancy and crime. Wherever he served, he earned a name for courage and professionalism,” he said.</p><p>The Deputy Chief Minister alleged that internal rivalry within the police department was behind the stalling of his brother’s promotion and termed the raid an attempt to “intimidate and malign” his family.</p>