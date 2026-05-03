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Mirwaiz Umar Farooq shares stage with mainstream J&K leaders, signals political recalibration

While such a wide spectrum of leaders at a social function is not unusual, the Mirwaiz’s presence drew particular attention.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 11:24 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 11:24 IST
India NewspoliticsJammu and KashmirSrinagarFarooq AbdullahMirwaiz Umar Farooq

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