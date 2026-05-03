Mirwaiz Umar Farooq shares stage with mainstream J&K leaders, signals political recalibration

<p>Srinagar: In a quietly notable moment in Kashmir’s evolving public life, Hurriyat Conference chairman<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/muslims-in-india-experiencing-sensitive-and-testing-period-mirwaiz-umar-farooq-3899686"> Mirwaiz Umar Farooq </a>shared a platform with mainstream politicians at a recent event in Srinagar, reflecting a tone of outreach in the post-Article 370 landscape.</p><p>The gathering brought together senior political figures across the spectrum, including former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/farooq-abdullah-claims-lack-of-support-within-india-bloc-on-restoration-of-jammu-and-kashmir-statehood-3987346">Farooq Abdullah</a>, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, BJP leader Ashok Koul and Congress veteran Saifuddin Soz, alongside members of civil society.</p><p>The occasion was the release of the book Healer in Exile: The Untold Story of Dr. Sushil Razdan, authored by his son Sachin Razdan, chronicling the life of the renowned neurologist who treated Kashmiri Muslim patients throughout his career, including during his years in exile in Jammu.</p><p>Speaking at the event, the Mirwaiz praised Dr Razdan’s legacy, describing him as a figure defined by compassion and service.</p><p>“We are here not just for a book release but to honour a life devoted to humanity and compassion."</p><p>When asked about sharing space with mainstream leaders, he told Deccan Herald that the event was “purely literary and social,” meant to celebrate shared human values beyond politics, and that such participation does not reflect or alter his political position.</p><p>While such a wide spectrum of leaders at a social function is not unusual, Mirwaiz’s presence drew particular attention. Seated alongside senior mainstream figures, his engagement was seen as measured rather than political.</p><p>Observers say the moment reflects continuity rather than change in the Mirwaiz’s long-standing emphasis on dialogue and engagement. For years, he has articulated the need for peaceful outreach and reconciliation, even while maintaining his distinct political position.</p>.Despite Article 370 abrogation, Kashmir can erupt anytime, warns Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.<p>“The post-2019 landscape has narrowed conventional separatist space, but it has also made informal engagement more significant. Appearances like these allow leaders like the Mirwaiz to retain relevance while signalling openness without formal political shifts,” said a Srinagar-based political analyst.</p><p>“This is less about optics and more about adapting to a new political reality where engagement, even if informal, becomes necessary to remain part of the public discourse,” the analyst added.</p><p>In Kashmir’s evolving political environment, such moments indicate a subtle shift in method rather than message — suggesting that while positions may remain unchanged, the approach to engagement is becoming more flexible in response to changing ground realities.</p>