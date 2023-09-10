Home
Missing BSF jawan traced to home in Bihar, to face departmental inquiry

The jawan was reported missing from the forward post in Bharani in Balakote sector early Friday, following which the BSF lodged a missing person report at the police station concerned, the officials said.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 10:10 IST

Two days after he was reported to be missing from his post near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was traced to his home in Bihar, officials said on Sunday.

The jawan was reported missing from the forward post in Bharani in Balakote sector early Friday, following which the BSF lodged a missing person report at the police station concerned, the officials said.

A police officer said the missing jawan was traced to his home in Bihar Sunday morning and further necessary action was being taken.

The officials said BSF has also started a departmental inquiry against the jawan for leaving his post without permission.

(Published 10 September 2023, 10:10 IST)
