Missing Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat found dead

The body of Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat, who was reported missing on Tuesday from Shah, was recovered from Sanglan forest area in Utrasoo area of Anantnag, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 06:48 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 06:48 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirJawan

