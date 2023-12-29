Mobile internet restored in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch after week-long suspension

Jammu: Mobile internet services were restored in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts a week after being suspended following a terror attack on two army vehicles, officials said.

The curbs were effected last Friday as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent any law and order situation from arising.

"The services have been restored in the Rajouri-Poonch belt. The situation is normal," Jammu region Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI.