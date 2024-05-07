Modi posed for cameras when Pulwama happened; no peace in J-K: Farooq Abdullah

He said that the then J-K governor Satya Pal Malik had told the prime minister that it was our mistake that 40 CRPF personnel were killed, but Modi asked him to shut up, saying 'we have to blame the other country'. "This is the situation and you are saying there is peace. Had there been peace, would there be so many security personnel with me? Where is the peace? Thank God, we are moving freely here. But the way they are creating hatred across the country, Muslims are targeted, their beards shaven and asked to chant Jai Shri Ram," he said.