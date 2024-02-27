Modi to address public rally in J&K's Anantnag next month

Srinagar: As the political landscape in the country braces for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a pivotal public rally in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in March.
Against the backdrop of heightened political fervor and regional dynamics, Modi’s presence in Anantnag amplifies the significance of this electoral battleground.
The Prime Minister, scheduled to visit Kashmir anytime between March 7 and March 15, will address a public rally in Anantnag, sources said. The saffron party’s Kashmir unit has requested Modi to address a rally in Srinagar as well.
“However, there was no final decision on this,” they said, adding that the final date of Modi’s visit will be announced shortly.
After redrawing of electoral boundaries under the delimitation process in 2022, the BJP has set its sight on Anantnag Lok Sabha seat along with Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region, where the saffron party has a good chunk of Hindu vote, is now part of the constituency.
The Anantnag seat has traditionally been associated with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC). A local BJP leader said they are highly optimistic about their chances of winning the seat.
“Modiji’s charisma works everywhere in the country and we are hopeful his rally will boost our chances of winning the seat for the first time in the history,” he revealed.
On February 20, the Prime Minister addressed a mega public rally at Jammu’s Maulana Azad Stadium. He also inaugurated over 220 developmental projects worth Rs 32000 crore during his visit.
(Published 27 February 2024, 07:25 IST)