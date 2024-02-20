Muzaffar Beig’s another U-turn: ‘I am not with PDP’

Srinagar: In another U-turn, former deputy chief minister and founder member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Muzaffar Hussain Beigh on Tuesday said he was not associated with the party as he attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Jammu.

“No, I am not with PDP. If they would even ask me (to join), I will ask them to think about national interest rather than personal benefits,” Baig told reporters in Jammu.

On January 7 Beigh and his wife, District Development Council (DDC) chairperson Baramulla, Safina Beigh, had rejoined the PDP at the Bijbehara graveyard on the death anniversary of party founder Mufti Mohammad Syed.

“I didn’t quit PDP. I was inactive for quite some time but I’m still associated with the party. The relation between me and PDP is like a single soul,” he said on January 7.