Nalin Prabhat takes over as J&K Police chief

Prabhat, whose appointment was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs in August, received the baton from former chief R R Swain during a simple ceremony at the police headquarters in Srinagar.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 17:07 IST

