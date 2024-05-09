Names of three Pakistan-based terrorists figure as masterminds of Poonch terror attack

Srinagar: Names of three terrorists, including a former Pakistan army official, operating from Pakistan have figured as masterminds of recent terror attack on an IAF convoy near Shahsitar in border Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Five India Air Force (IAF) personnel were injured after terrorists ambushed their convoy. They were evacuated to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, where one of them, Corporal Vikky Pahade, died of injuries.
Illiyas Fauji, ex Pakistan army official, Abu Hamza and Handoon, besides Habibullah Malik, also known as Sajid Jutt, were the masterminds of the deadly attack, sources said. All three are operating from Pakistan.
“The attack was carried out by three to four terrorists who are hiding in upper reaches of the Rajouri-Poonch belt. The attack was planned by Illiya Fauji and Sajid Jutt and they were in constant contact with the terrorists who carried out the attack,” they said.
Police and security forces have detained 26 persons for questioning and are reviewing some CCTV footage for further leads, the officials said. The security forces are seeking identification of the terrorists, whose three to four pictures — probably retrieved from the CCTV footage in the area — are public now.
Posters offering a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the two individuals, believed to be the prime suspects, have also been put up in Surankote, reports said.
Terrorists have carried a series of ambushes on the security forces since 2021 in Rajouri and Poonch also known as Pir Panjal range.
A group of 12-18 heavily armed and highly trained terrorists operating in three to four groups were operating in the region, who are also experts in setting up ambushes, sources said. Jutt has emerged as the main handler of these terror groups.
Published 09 May 2024, 05:42 IST