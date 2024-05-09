Names of three Pakistan-based terrorists figure as masterminds of Poonch terror attack

Srinagar: Names of three terrorists, including a former Pakistan army official, operating from Pakistan have figured as masterminds of recent terror attack on an IAF convoy near Shahsitar in border Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Five India Air Force (IAF) personnel were injured after terrorists ambushed their convoy. They were evacuated to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, where one of them, Corporal Vikky Pahade, died of injuries.

Illiyas Fauji, ex Pakistan army official, Abu Hamza and Handoon, besides Habibullah Malik, also known as Sajid Jutt, were the masterminds of the deadly attack, sources said. All three are operating from Pakistan.

“The attack was carried out by three to four terrorists who are hiding in upper reaches of the Rajouri-Poonch belt. The attack was planned by Illiya Fauji and Sajid Jutt and they were in constant contact with the terrorists who carried out the attack,” they said.