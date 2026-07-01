National Conference invites I.N.D.I.A bloc, others for Jammu & Kashmir's statehood protest in Delhi

<p>Srinagar: The ruling National Conference (NC) on Wednesday stepped up preparations for its proposed protest in New Delhi over the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, deciding to invite all INDIA bloc constituents as well as political parties outside the Opposition alliance that are not aligned with the BJP-led NDA.</p><p>The decision was taken at a meeting of senior NC leaders chaired by party president<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farooq-abdullah"> Farooq Abdullah</a> at his Gupkar residence here.</p><p>A party spokesperson said the meeting reviewed arrangements for the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar and resolved to widen support for the campaign.</p><p>Besides INDIA bloc partners, the NC will also invite all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.NC legislators to march in Delhi to press Center on J&K statehood issue.<p>As part of the outreach, Abdullah will personally write to the heads of political parties in J&K, urging them to join the protest.</p><p>The party has announced the demonstration for the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session.</p><p>The NC has said the protest is aimed at pressing the Centre to fulfil its repeated commitment to restore <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>’s statehood and constitutional guarantees.</p><p>Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had announced the protest last month, saying it would go ahead despite his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has maintained that the Centre has assured Parliament, the Supreme Court and the people on multiple occasions that statehood would be restored, but has not specified a timeline.</p><p>The demand has been at the centre of the NC government’s political agenda since it assumed office last year. In its first Cabinet meeting in October 2025, the government passed a resolution seeking restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood “in its original form”.</p><p>Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood after the Centre abrogated Article 370 and reorganised the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu in August 2019.</p>.‘We’re not going with a begging bowl’: Farooq Abdullah says NC won’t seek allies for Delhi protest over J&K statehood.<p>In its December 2023 judgment upholding the abrogation of Article 370, the Supreme Court recorded the Union government’s assurance that statehood would be restored at the earliest and directed that Assembly elections be held by September 30, 2024.</p><p>While elections were subsequently held, the Centre has continued to maintain that statehood would be restored at an “appropriate time” without announcing a timeline.</p><p>The proposed protest marks the NC’s first major political mobilisation outside J&K since returning to power and is aimed at building wider political support for its statehood demand.</p>