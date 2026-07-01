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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

National Conference invites I.N.D.I.A bloc, others for Jammu & Kashmir's statehood protest in Delhi

A party spokesperson said the meeting reviewed arrangements for the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar and resolved to widen support for the campaign.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 15:33 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 15:33 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirNational Conference

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