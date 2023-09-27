Home
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

NC chief Farooq Abdullah to chair meeting of J-K oppn parties on Oct 3

Last Updated 27 September 2023, 16:39 IST

A meeting of opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir has been called at National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's residence on October 3 to discuss the political situation in the union territory.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said on Wednesday that a communication has been sent to leaders of all opposition parties to attend the meeting that will be chaired by Abdullah.

'Leaders of opposition parties are scheduled to meet on 3rd October 2023 at 2:30 pm at the Jammu residence of Dr Farooq Abdullah to discuss the political situation,' he said.

(Published 27 September 2023, 16:39 IST)
