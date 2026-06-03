NC legislators to march in Delhi to press Center on J&K statehood issue

<p>Srinagar: In what could emerge as its biggest political mobilisation on the statehood issue since assuming office, ruling National Conference legislators will march in New Delhi on the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session to press the BJP-led Centre for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and constitutional guarantees for its people.</p><p>The decision was taken during a marathon meeting of NC legislators chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior party leaders on Wednesday. The meeting, which was held at Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary on the city’s outskirts, resolved to intensify the party’s campaign for the restoration of J&K’s constitutional and democratic rights.</p>.Will keep fighting for restoration of J&K special status, statehood: National Conference.Are people of Jammu & Kashmir being punished for not electing a BJP CM? Omar Abdullah on statehood delay.<p>Addressing reporters after the meeting, NC Chief Spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said the party would take its demand directly to the national capital and seek support from political parties across the country.</p><p>“It is time to reclaim what has been snatched from us,” Sadiq said, reiterating that the restoration of statehood remains the party’s foremost political priority.</p><p>He said NC legislators would march in Delhi on the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session and raise the issue forcefully before national political parties, arguing that the people of J&K deserve the restoration of their democratic and constitutional rights.</p><p>The move comes amid signs of a more assertive political posture by Abdullah on the statehood issue. Speaking at a public gathering in Tangmarg on May 6, the chief minister had said he wanted to “burst like a cloudburst” but was holding himself back because the occasion was not suitable for political remarks.</p><p>He had then indicated that he would speak more openly after Eid, remarks that sparked speculation about a renewed political offensive by the NC.</p><p>The statehood issue has remained at the centre of the NC’s politics since J&K was stripped of its special status and reorganised into two Union Territories in August 2019.</p><p>The party has consistently maintained that restoration of full statehood is essential for democratic governance and meaningful political empowerment of the people.</p><p>The NC-led government has repeatedly raised concerns over the limitations of functioning under the Union Territory framework, with Abdullah arguing on several occasions that an elected government cannot effectively fulfil its mandate without the powers enjoyed by a full-fledged state.</p><p>The Centre has repeatedly stated that statehood would be restored at an appropriate time, a commitment reiterated before the Supreme Court during hearings on the constitutional validity of the August 2019 decisions.</p><p>However, no timeline has been announced, prompting continued demands from regional parties.</p><p>NC leaders said the delegation would engage with parliamentarians from various parties during the Monsoon Session and seek broader support for the restoration of statehood. The party reiterated that it would pursue the issue through democratic and constitutional means while keeping pressure on the Centre to honour its assurances.</p>