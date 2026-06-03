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NC legislators to march in Delhi to press Center on J&K statehood issue

The move comes amid signs of a more assertive political posture by Abdullah on the statehood issue.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 16:29 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian Politics

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