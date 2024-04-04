NC, PDP have been beneficiary of alliances with BJP: Azad

"I have never taken any support. In (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's time, I was the leader of opposition, not the minister. When I was chief minister, I did not get any support from the BJP. You know who those political parties are and they also must know that before pointing fingers at others, they should look at themselves first."

The PDP had a political alliance with the BJP, with both late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti serving as chief ministers and Omar Abdullah of National Conference was a Minister of State in the Vajpayee-led government in 1999.