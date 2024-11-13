NC's Mohammad Syed Akhoon suspended from party for 'anti-party activities'

<p>Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Tuesday suspended its senior vice president Mohammad Syed Akhoon from membership of the party for a period of six years for his "anti-party activities".</p>.<p>In a letter addressed to Akhoon, the party's provincial president, Kashmir province, Showkat Ahmad Mir, said the decision was taken on the directions of NC president Farooq Abdullah.</p>.National Conference MLA Mubarak Gul takes oath as pro tem speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.<p>As directed by Abdullah, "You are suspended from the basic membership of JKNC for a period of six years for your anti-party activities," the letter said.</p>.<p>Akhoon, a former MLA, had expressed resentment against the party leadership after he was denied a ticket to contest from Hazratbal assembly segment. NC's youth leader Salman Sagar contested and won the seat.</p>