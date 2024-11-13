Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

NC's Mohammad Syed Akhoon suspended from party for 'anti-party activities'

In a letter addressed to Akhoon, the party's provincial president, Kashmir province, Showkat Ahmad Mir, said the decision was taken on the directions of NC president Farooq Abdullah.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 19:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 19:31 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirNational Conference

Follow us on :

Follow Us