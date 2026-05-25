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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Gulmarg Gondola hangs in mid air after technical snag; nearly 300 tourists rescued

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government was closely monitoring the situation and assured tourists that there was “no cause for panic”.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 11:45 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 10:33 IST
IndiaJammu and KashmirGulmargtechnical snagcable car

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