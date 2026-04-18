<p>Srinagar: A year since the April 22, 2025 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/terror-attack">terror attack</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-investsigation-agency">National Investigation Agency</a> (NIA) has pieced together the conspiracy through a layered investigation involving technical inputs, questioning and on-ground verification, even as further probe continues.</p>.<p>The agency, which took over the case within days, began by casting a wide net—questioning over 150 persons and tracking suspected overground workers.</p>.<p>The probe narrowed after investigators identified a local support network, leading to the arrest of two accused for allegedly harbouring the attackers. Another suspect was later booked under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/unlawful-activities-prevention-act">Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act</a> for alleged terror financing links.</p>.<p>Officials said a key breakthrough came from analysis of communication patterns and technical intelligence, which helped establish links between local facilitators and handlers across the border.</p>.NIA files chargesheet against main shooters in Khalistani-terrorist linked Neemrana hotel firing case.<p>Interrogations of the arrested accused then enabled investigators to reconstruct the attackers’ movement, shelter points and logistics chain, they said.</p>.<p>In December 2025, the NIA filed a nearly 1,600-page chargesheet before a special court, naming seven accused, including a Pakistan-based handler, the three attackers—identified as Pakistani nationals and later killed in security operations—and local facilitators.</p>.<p>The agency also named Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front, linking the attack to Pakistan-based groups.</p>.<p>Officials said the investigation indicates a remotely coordinated operation, with local operatives providing logistical support. However, the case remains under further investigation, with efforts focused on identifying additional associates, tracing financial flows, and gathering supplementary evidence.</p>.<p>The chargesheet has been filed, but trial proceedings are yet to conclude, and the findings of the probe will ultimately be tested in court.</p>