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Year after Pahalgam terror attack, NIA details cross-border conspiracy links

The agency named Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front, linking the attack to Pakistan-based groups in a 1,600-page chargesheet.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 14:23 IST
India NewsTerror attackNational Investigation AgencyPahalgamLashker-e-TaibaPakistani

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