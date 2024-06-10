Nefarious design to spread turmoil in Jammu region: J-K LG on terror attack in Reasi

He said Director General of Police R R Swain and his team are on the spot, supervising the anti-terror operation.

"Our immediate priority is saving the lives of those injured. We know there is no compensation for the loss of life but to help the families, the administration has approved an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for the injured," Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah were keeping a close watch on the situation and spoke to him immediately after the attack.

"Those responsible will not be spared. The attack is part of a nefarious design to somehow spread turmoil to the Jammu region but we are determined to thwart such an attempt," Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor also visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in the Katra area of Reasi to enquire after 14 injured passengers admitted there.

"Met the injured pilgrims at Government Medical College, Jammu & Narayana Hospital, Katra and wished them a speedy recovery. The entire nation stands firmly with the families of martyred pilgrims in this hour of grief," Sinha wrote on 'X'.