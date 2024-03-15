New film policy approved to make J&K 'hub of cinematic creativity'

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved a new film policy with an aim to position the Union territory as a “hub of cinematic creativity and productivity”, officials said on Friday.

The new policy, which supersedes the previous policy released in 2021, provides for granting of permission for shooting films, and strives to create a nationally competitive infrastructure for film production, an official spokesperson said.

The J&K Administrative Council (AC) which held a meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday night approved Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy-2024.

The policy aims to position J&K as a hub of cinematic creativity and productivity, the spokesperson said, adding that it will supersede the existing J&K Film Policy-2021.

The policy provides for time bound administrative assistance, setting up of single window cells, facilitation for granting of permission for shooting films, package of financial assistance, promoting government and non-government organisations associated with publicity of cinema and striving to create nationally competitive infrastructure for film making, he said.

It also provides for bodies like film development council, J&K film division, script screening committee, divisional Location permission committee, film development fund and mechanism for branding and promotion of activities by means of film festivals, the spokesperson said.

He said a minimum of 20 days of shooting would be mandatory for a film to seek subsidy from the administration. The criteria for claiming subsidy for films, TV serials and web series has also been notified in the policy, the spokesperson said.