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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

New two-tube tunnel on Chenani-Nashri stretch approved: Jitendra Singh

Describing the development as 'another good news for Udhampur,' Singh expressed gratitude to Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari for accepting the proposal and said it will ease the increasing traffic load on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirUdhampurJitendra Singh

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