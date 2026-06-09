New two-tube tunnel on Chenani-Nashri stretch approved: Jitendra Singh
Describing the development as 'another good news for Udhampur,' Singh expressed gratitude to Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari for accepting the proposal and said it will ease the increasing traffic load on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
Thanks to National Highway Authority of India #NHAI and #MORTH Minister Sh @Nitin_Gadkari for accepting our request and proposing the construction of a new two-lane tube tunnel parallel to the existing “Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel” on…