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NIA conducts raids in Kashmir in terror-funding case linked to banned Jamaat-e-Islami

The federal anti-terror agency has been probing the separatist and secessionist activities of JeI, declared an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsNIAJamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir

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