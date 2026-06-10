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NIA court issues proclamation against Pakistan based Hizbul chief Salahuddin in 1996 terror case

According to legal experts, a proclamation is a coercive judicial measure issued when an accused person is suspected of absconding or deliberately avoiding court proceedings.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirNIAHizbul MujahideenSyed Salahuddin

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