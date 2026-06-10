NIA court issues proclamation against Pakistan based Hizbul chief Salahuddin in 1996 terror case

<p>Srinagar: A designated NIA court in Srinagar has issued a proclamation against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and three other alleged Hizbul commanders in connection with a terror case registered by Jammu and Kashmir police in 1996, escalating legal proceedings in a three-decade-old investigation.</p><p>The proclamation was issued after the accused allegedly failed to appear before the court despite earlier legal processes. The court’s action follows the issuance of non-bailable warrants against the four accused earlier this year in the same case.</p>.PMK worker murder case: NIA files chargesheet against 4 ex-PFI cadres for harbouring accused.<p>The other accused named in the proclamation are also alleged by security agencies to have been associated with Hizbul Mujahideen and are believed to be residing outside India.</p><p>According to legal experts, a proclamation is a coercive judicial measure issued when an accused person is suspected of absconding or deliberately avoiding court proceedings.</p><p>It directs the accused to appear before the court within a specified period, failing which the court may consider further measures available under law.</p><p>The case dates back to 1996, when an FIR was registered by Crime Investigation Kashmir (CIK) of J&K police relating to alleged terrorist activities during the peak years of insurgency.</p><p>While the investigation is decades old, proceedings have remained pending because the accused have never appeared before the court.</p><p>The latest order does not involve a fresh case against Salahuddin. Instead, it marks a further step in an existing prosecution that has remained unresolved for nearly 30 years.</p><p>Mohammad Yusuf Shah, aka Syed Salahudin, a native of Budgam district in central Kashmir, heads Hizbul Mujahideen, one of the principal Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations active in J&K.</p><p>Security agencies have long listed him among the country’s most wanted terrorists and believe he is based in Pakistan.</p><p>Legal observers said the proclamation represents an escalation from the warrant stage and reflects continuing efforts by investigating agencies and courts to pursue long-pending terrorism cases involving accused persons who crossed over to Pakistan and remain beyond the reach of Indian law enforcement agencies.</p>.Bhangar blast case: NIA declares ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla absconding, shares details with BSF.<p>The court has directed the accused to appear before it within the period specified in the proclamation. Failure to do so could lead to additional legal action under the provisions of criminal law.</p><p>The development comes amid a broader effort by security agencies to revive and pursue legacy terrorism cases that have remained pending for years because the accused are outside Indian jurisdiction.</p>