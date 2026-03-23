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NIA raids underway in Jammu & Kashmir as crackdown on terror network continues

The latest raids come amid a sustained campaign by the NIA and other security agencies to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:52 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 05:52 IST
Jammu and KashmirNIANational Investigation AgencyKulgam

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