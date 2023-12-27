No expectations from defence minister’s J&K visit: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said he had no expectations from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Jammu and Kashmir visit, but hoped that incidents like the civilian deaths in Poonch will not be repeated.

"I have no expectations from his visit. Can he bring back the dead? Does he have that power? But he can do this much that such injustice is not repeated," Abdullah told reporters in Kulgam, 80 kilometres from Srinagar.

Abdullah said Singh was visiting “because our people were killed” and that the minister will “apply balm on the wounds of the affected families.”

Three civilians were found dead after they were picked up by the Army for questioning following a terrorist ambush on two Army vehicles in Poonch last Thursday that killed four soldiers.