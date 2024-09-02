No terror attack at Sunjwan military station, Army investigating soldier’s death

Srinagar: The Army on Monday clarified that the firing incident at Jammu’s Sunjwan military station was not a terrorist attack. The death of a soldier is currently under investigation.
According to a defence spokesman, “Initial investigations by the Indian Army indicate that the soldier’s death this morning is not related to a terror attack. We are looking into the exact cause of the soldier’s death.”
Earlier today, the defence spokesman had reported that around 10:50 a.m. several rounds were fired at the Sunjwan military station, critically injuring one soldier who later succumbed to his injuries. “Operation has been launched. Further details being ascertained,” he said.
The Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, had reportedly claimed responsibility for the “attack.” However, the Army has dismissed these claims, emphasizing that no terror attack occurred.
In February 2018, the Sunjwan military camp was attacked by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, resulting in the deaths of six soldiers, a civilian, and three terrorists. Around 20 people, including soldiers and civilians, were injured in that incident.
With Assembly elections approaching for the first time in a decade, the rise in terror incidents in the Jammu region is concerning. Since 2021, over 52 security personnel have been killed in encounters with terrorists.
Sources suggest that a group of 40-50 terrorists, who have infiltrated the Jammu region in recent years, are armed with advanced weaponry, including American M4 rifles, night vision equipment, telescopic lenses, and encrypted radios. These terrorists typically operate in small units of 3-5 individuals.
