No terror attack at Sunjwan military station, Army investigating soldier’s death

Srinagar: The Army on Monday clarified that the firing incident at Jammu’s Sunjwan military station was not a terrorist attack. The death of a soldier is currently under investigation.

According to a defence spokesman, “Initial investigations by the Indian Army indicate that the soldier’s death this morning is not related to a terror attack. We are looking into the exact cause of the soldier’s death.”

Earlier today, the defence spokesman had reported that around 10:50 a.m. several rounds were fired at the Sunjwan military station, critically injuring one soldier who later succumbed to his injuries. “Operation has been launched. Further details being ascertained,” he said.