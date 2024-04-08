Non-local cab driver shot at by militants in Kashmir’s Shopian

The attack reportedly took place at the Danish Resort, Heerpura in Shopian. The area falls on Mughal Road, which connects Kashmir with the Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Jammu region.

The attacks on the non-local workers started in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The attacks saw a sharp increase in 2021 and 2022.

Earlier in February this year, two non-locals from Punjab were shot dead by terrorists in old city of Srinagar. A week later, Jammu and Kashmir police said the terrorists, who shot dead the duo, were arrested in Srinagar and the weapon used in the attack was recovered.