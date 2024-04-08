Non-local cab driver shot at by militants in Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: In a fresh incident of targeted violence, terrorists shot and injured a non-local tourist cab driver in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday evening.
A police official said that terrorists fired upon a non-local tourist cab driver, identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Delhi, in Padpawan village of Shopian, injuring him critically.
“The injured driver was immediately shifted from the site to a nearby hospital,” he said, adding the area has been cordoned off to nab the assailants.
The attack reportedly took place at the Danish Resort, Heerpura in Shopian. The area falls on Mughal Road, which connects Kashmir with the Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Jammu region.
The attacks on the non-local workers started in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The attacks saw a sharp increase in 2021 and 2022.
Earlier in February this year, two non-locals from Punjab were shot dead by terrorists in old city of Srinagar. A week later, Jammu and Kashmir police said the terrorists, who shot dead the duo, were arrested in Srinagar and the weapon used in the attack was recovered.
