<p>Srinagar: Normal life returned across the Kashmir Valley on Saturday after authorities lifted precautionary restrictions imposed earlier this week following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/from-tehran-to-srinagar-why-events-in-the-muslim-world-often-spark-protests-in-kashmir-3921905">protests over the killing</a> of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.</p><p>Officials said restrictions on movement and assembly were withdrawn across the Valley after a review of the security situation, which remained peaceful on Friday. Barricades erected at several sensitive locations — including Srinagar’s Lal Chowk city centre — were removed, allowing traffic and public movement to resume normally. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/internet-restored-restrictions-to-be-lifted-on-saturday-after-tense-week-in-kashmir-3922449">High-speed mobile internet</a> and outgoing calling facilities on prepaid SIM cards, which had been suspended as a precautionary measure, were restored on Friday evening, bringing relief to residents, businesses and students who rely heavily on digital connectivity. </p><p>Markets reopened across Srinagar and other districts on Saturday morning, with shops, public transport and private vehicles operating normally after nearly a week of disruption.</p><p>Authorities said the restrictions had been imposed earlier in the week following protests in several parts of the Valley over the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US–Israel strike, which triggered demonstrations and mourning gatherings in many areas. </p>.Curbs on movement, assembly remain in force in Kashmir after protests against Ali Khamenei's killing.<p>Large crowds had assembled in Srinagar’s city center Lal Chowk and other towns shortly after the news of the killing spread, prompting authorities to impose curbs and deploy additional security personnel to prevent escalation. Police had also used tear gas at some places earlier in the week to disperse demonstrators after clashes broke out. </p><p>Officials said the situation gradually improved over the past two days, with Friday prayers across the Valley passing off peacefully. Following the review, authorities decided that no restrictions would continue from Saturday. </p><p>However, security deployment will remain in sensitive areas and the situation is being closely monitored, they added. </p><p>Police also urged people to maintain calm and refrain from spreading rumours on social media, warning that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb public order. Senior police officers, including DGP, visited downtown Srinagar to assess the situation on the ground before the curbs were lifted. </p><p>While normalcy has largely returned, educational institutions are expected to reopen from March 9 as a precautionary measure to ensure that the situation remains stable. </p><p>Officials said the lifting of restrictions and restoration of communication services signal a return to routine life in the Valley after several days of uncertainty.</p>