Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Northern Army commander reviews security framework in Kashmir

'Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, conducted a comprehensive review of the security framework and operational readiness of forces deployed in North & South #Kashmir,' the Army's Northern Command said on X.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 06:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 06:11 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us