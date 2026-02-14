Northern Army commander reviews security framework in Kashmir
'Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, conducted a comprehensive review of the security framework and operational readiness of forces deployed in North & South #Kashmir,' the Army's Northern Command said on X.
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC visited a strategic #Logistics echelon in #Kashmir to review its operational preparedness. The Army Commander's interaction with the troops carried the message that a secure and resilient logistics chain is the foundation of decisive combat… pic.twitter.com/USqFGQTHwN