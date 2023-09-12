Nyoma airfield will be a game changer, says Rajnath Singh; inaugurates 90 BRO projects

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Nyoma airfield in eastern Ladakh will be a game-changer for the armed forces as he virtually laid the foundation stone of the upcoming airfield that will be located less 50 km from the Line of Actual Control – the disputed boundary between the two neighbours.

India has begun preparing a 10,000 ft runway and other infrastructure at Nyoma in a Rs 200 crore project so that the Indian Air Force can launch its MiG-29 or Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft from a position close to the LAC.

This airfield, one of the world’s highest, would boost the air infrastructure in Ladakh and augment IAF’s capability along the northern border. “It will prove to be a game-changer for the armed forces,” Singh said.

Continuing India’s renewed push on improving the border infrastructure, the defence minister inaugurated 90 Border Road Organisation’s connectivity projects including bridges and tunnels in Arunachal Pradesh, refurbished airfields in West Bengal and road links along the northern border.