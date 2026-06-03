<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Srinagar">Srinagar</a> International Airport will suspend all flight operations for 15 days in the first fortnight of October, while also imposing repeated weekly closures from July to September as part of a long runway upgradation programme, airport authorities have said.<br><br>The extended disruption is expected to hit Kashmir’s peak autumn tourism season and affect patients who depend on air connectivity for treatment in cities outside the Valley.<br><br>Confirming the schedule, Srinagar Airport Director Javed Anjum said the decision was taken due to essential runway works.<br><br>“It was decided that runway upgradation would result in complete closure of the airport for the first fortnight of October,” Anjum said.<br><br>He added that the maintenance plan will be implemented in phases over several months.<br><br>“Besides the twice-a-week closure in July, August and September, there would be 15 days of air traffic operations suspension in the first half of October due to runway repairs,” he said.</p>.Srinagar airport to be shut for fortnight from Oct 1 for maintenance; locals fear blow to business.<p>According to the phased plan, the airport will remain non-operational on two days every week (likely Mondays and Tuesdays) between July and September, as resurfacing and strengthening work continues.<br><br>Earlier, flight operations had already been restricted for months. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Indian Air Force had stated that runway works beginning in April would limit operational hours for scheduled flights until 5 pm between April 6 and July 31, indicating a prolonged maintenance cycle at the airfield.<br><br>The airport, a civil enclave under Indian Air Force control, serves as the Valley’s only commercial aviation gateway. Officials say the upgrades are necessary to ensure long-term safety and operational efficiency given heavy aircraft movement.<br><br>However, the timing of the October shutdown has raised concerns across Kashmir’s tourism sector, as it coincides with the Valley’s peak autumn travel season, when arrivals typically surge due to festive travel from eastern India during Durga Puja.<br><br>Industry stakeholders warn that the disruption could lead to cancellations, booking uncertainty and revenue losses for hotels, houseboats, transport operators and travel agencies dependent on air traffic.<br><br>Prominent hotelier Asif Burza said while the work was essential, inconvenience should be minimised.<br><br>The Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) termed the shutdown “unfortunate”, warning that cancellations have already begun.<br><br>TAAK president Farooq Kuthoo said the timing could hit ongoing bookings and urged authorities to reconsider the schedule.<br><br>Beyond tourism, the shutdown is also expected to disrupt medical travel, forcing patients from Kashmir to undertake longer road journeys to access specialised treatment in metro cities, affecting those requiring continuous care cycles such as oncology and cardiology treatments.<br><br>While authorities maintain the shutdown is unavoidable for runway safety upgrades, the extended schedule has triggered concern over balancing infrastructure development with the Valley’s tourism economy and critical connectivity needs.</p>