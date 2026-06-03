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October shutdown at Srinagar airport raises tourism, travel concerns

The extended disruption is expected to hit Kashmir’s peak autumn tourism season and affect patients who depend on air connectivity for treatment in cities outside the Valley.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 04:46 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 04:46 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmir ValleySrinagarairportsHealthcare in KashmirJammu & Kashmir News

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