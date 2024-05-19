Omar Abdullah condemns twin terror attacks in Kashmir

"Very sorry to hear about the twin militant attacks in South Kashmir against tourists & a political worker of the BJP. I unequivocally condemn these deadly attacks. My condolences to the family of Aijaz Ahmed. May Allah grant him place in Jannt. I also pray that Tabrez & Farah, from Jaipur in Rajasthan, make a complete recovery," Abdullah posted on X.

The back-to-back attacks came at a time when campaigning for the parliamentary polls in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat is going on.

Polling in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat will be held on Monday in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.

Polling for the Anantnag seat was scheduled to be conducted on May 7 but was deferred after few political parties in Jammu and Kashmir raised concerns over weather conditions. Polling will now be held on May 25.