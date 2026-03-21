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Omar Abdullah extends Eid greetings, says illegal war imposed on world by US-Israel must end

The entire Muslim world is going through an uncertain period as there is no Muslim country that has not been affected by this war, Abdullah said.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIranIsraelJammu and KashmirOmar Abdullah

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