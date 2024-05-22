Omar Abdullah laments lack of more Muslim leaders on national stage

"Why?" he asked. "Are we mad? We have accepted the SC judgement and the Ram Mandir is ready. When have Muslims bulldozed temples in the last 100 years? We have been at the receiving end of it. This is the time when you need a national level Muslim leader to give Muslims in the rest of the country some reassurance. Sadly we don't have that at the moment."

He said the BJP's campaign lacks a central unifying theme, focuses on religious polarisation with inclusion of issues like Pakistan. 'Adani and Ambani were not spared in this campaign either which I found particularly surprising . Honestly, none of the Hindu Muslims stuff has surprised me but accusing Adani and Ambani of collecting black money, and that too distributing in trucks. If their one truck had come to my home I'd have been using a plane to campaign,' he said.