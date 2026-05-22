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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

'Omar Abdullah missing' poster sparks political row in Jammu-Kashmir, Farooq hits back at BJP

The saffron party’s criticism comes amid reports that the chief minister is outside Jammu and Kashmir on a personal visit.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 13:03 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 13:03 IST
India NewsBJPJammu and KashmirIndia PoliticsOmar AbdullahFarooq Abdullah

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