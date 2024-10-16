Watch | Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister

<p>Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir. The ceremony took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.</p>.<p>I.N.D.I.A. bloc members including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were present for the oath-taking ceremony. </p><p>JKNC won 42 seats in the assembly elections -- the first in the erstwhile state since Article 370 was abrogated -- which were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1, with results being declared on October 8. </p>