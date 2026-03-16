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One dead in landslide, 235 rescued amid heavy snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir’s Kishtwar

A landslide, triggered by rain, struck a hydro-power project site near Dangduru in Kishtwar district on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, trapping two workers
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:37 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirnatural disasterLandslide

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