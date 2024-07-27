One soldier killed, four injured in exchange of fire in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar: A soldier was killed while four others, including a major-rank officer, were injured during an ongoing encounter between the Army and extremists in frontier Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Saturday.

The exchange of fire took place on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector in Kupwara near the Line of Control (LoC), the Army said.

The movement of terrorists was detected by the Army during searches near Kamkari post, sources said. As the army challenged the terrorists, they fired upon the party, which was effectively retaliated, triggering off a gunfight in which five soldiers, including a major, were injured.

The injured soldiers were immediately shifted to hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, sources added.

There has been no official confirmation about the death of the soldier till this report was filed.

Earlier Army’s Chinar Corps in a post on X, said: “There has been exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated.”