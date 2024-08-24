Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

At least one terrorist killed, 'war-like stores' recovered in ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Prior to this development, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 August 2024, 14:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Srinagar: At least one terrorist was killed and "war-like stores" were recovered during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. The operation is still ongoing.

Prior to this development, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces.

The area was cordoned off and searches were underway.

"Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated," the police's Kashmir zone said in a post on X.

Further details were awaited, the police had said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2024, 11:06 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerrorism

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT