At least one terrorist killed, 'war-like stores' recovered in ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Srinagar: At least one terrorist was killed and "war-like stores" were recovered during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. The operation is still ongoing.
Prior to this development, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces.
The area was cordoned off and searches were underway.
"Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated," the police's Kashmir zone said in a post on X.
Further details were awaited, the police had said.
Published 24 August 2024, 11:06 IST