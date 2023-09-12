One terrorist, soldier killed in encounter in J&K's Rajouri

One suspected Pakistani terrorist and an Army soldier were killed in a gunfight during an ongoing search operation in a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Three security personnel were injured in the exchange of fire, they said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Narla village.

"One terrorist and an Army soldier were killed while three security personnel – two Army jawans and one special police officer – were injured in the gunfight," he said.

The security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the forested Patrada area on Monday evening and fired a few rounds after noticing suspicious movement of two persons, the officials said.