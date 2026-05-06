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One year after Op Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir sees tighter security, lingering border gaps

The strikes, launched during the intervening night of May 6 and 7 last year, followed the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed after terrorists opened fire on tourists at the Baisaran meadow
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:45 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

One year after Op Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir sees tighter security, lingering border gaps

In one line
One year after cross-border strikes, J&K shows improved security but persistent border vulnerabilities remain.
Key points
Operation Sindoor impact
Cross-border strikes in May 2023 followed a deadly civilian attack, reinforcing deterrence but not altering LoC dynamics.
Security grid reinforcement
Enhanced surveillance, drone use, and inter-agency coordination have reduced major attacks, though sporadic incidents continue.
Border civilian risks
Residents in Poonch, Rajouri, and Kupwara face persistent threats due to inadequate bunkers and shelling exposure.
Infrastructure gaps
Despite sanctioned funds for 14,000+ bunkers, delays and terrain challenges leave many villages underprotected.
Long-term stability efforts
Security forces maintain pressure on militants while promoting tourism and infrastructure, but civilian preparedness lags.
Key statistics
26
Civilian deaths in April 2023 Pahalgam attack
14
Civilian deaths during post-strike LoC shelling in Poonch
14,000
Sanctioned bunkers for Jammu division
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 06 May 2026, 07:45 IST
India NewsIndiaJammu and KashmirLine of ControlPoonchPahalgamsecurity arrangementsOperation Sindoor

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