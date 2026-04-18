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One year after Pahalgam attack, Kashmir reflects on loss, livelihoods and resilience

From tourism losses to social stigma, the costs of terrorism are borne locally, even as most Kashmiris reject violence.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 10:55 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPahalgam

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