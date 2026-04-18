<p>Srinagar: As Kashmir prepares to mark the first anniversary of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam </a>terror attack next week, the focus is not just on remembrance, but on the lasting damage such violence has inflicted on the Valley’s people and economy.</p><p>The attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead in one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in recent years.</p><p>Investigations later indicated the involvement of terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, with Indian agencies stating that the attackers were Pakistani nationals.</p>.From fake PAN cards to forged passports: J&K police unravels LeT's pan-India logistical web.<p>For Kashmir, however, the consequences went far beyond the attack site.</p><p><strong>Tourism hit, livelihoods shaken:</strong></p><p>The immediate fallout was visible in tourism—the Valley’s economic mainstay. Panic departures and mass cancellations were reported within hours of the attack, with airlines even adding flights as tourists rushed to leave.</p><p>Official data later showed the scale of the impact: tourist arrivals dropped by over 50 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year.</p><p>The Jammu and Kashmir government acknowledged that the attack “severely impacted tourism, livelihoods and all stakeholders linked to the sector.”</p><p>From hoteliers to pony handlers, the losses were widespread.</p><p>“Whenever such incidents happen, it is the common people who suffer the most,” said Mushtaq Chaya of the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club. “It takes months to rebuild confidence.”</p><p><strong>Social cost beyond Kashmir:</strong></p><p>The impact was not limited to the Valley.</p><p>Kashmiris studying and working outside reported renewed suspicion and stereotyping in the aftermath of the attack—an experience that has followed major terror incidents in the past.</p><p>“After the attack, people started asking if we support such things,” a Kashmiri student in Delhi said. “We are the ones who suffer from this violence, yet we are judged for it.”</p><p>Business leaders echoed this concern. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted that such incidents “damage not only the economy but also the image of Kashmiris across the country.”</p><p><strong>Local rejection of violence:</strong></p><p>Within Kashmir, however, the response to the attack marked a significant shift.</p><p>Protests were held across towns, with residents condemning the killings and calling them a blow to Kashmir’s identity and values. </p><p>Religious and community leaders also spoke out. Hurriyat Conference chairman and Kashmir’s head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said Kashmiris “stand shoulder to shoulder with the victims,” reflecting widespread anger against the attack. </p><p>Trade bodies stressed that those behind such violence do not represent the people of Kashmir.</p><p>“Fringe elements backed from across the border cannot speak for Kashmir,” said a statement by the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation. “The majority of Kashmiris reject violence and want peace.”</p><p><strong>A continuing challenge:</strong></p><p>Security officials say attacks like Pahalgam are aimed at sustaining instability and damaging Kashmir’s economic recovery, particularly tourism—often seen as a barometer of normalcy.</p><p>While infiltration attempts and foreign terrorists remain a concern, analysts point to a decline in local recruitment and growing public fatigue with violence.</p><p>As the anniversary approaches, that sentiment is becoming more visible.</p><p>“Violence is not the answer,” said a Srinagar-based tour operator. “It only pushes Kashmir backwards.”</p><p>A year after Pahalgam, the contradiction is stark: while terror groups claim to act for Kashmir, their actions continue to hurt the very people they claim to represent.</p><p>And increasingly, Kashmiris are saying so—openly.</p>